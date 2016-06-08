Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two bamboo benches with blue and white striped cushions with a low round table standing in an open thatched pavilion in a beautiful sunlit garden
Edit
Beach bar with view of beach and mountains, Nevis
Two beach chairs and bed on the beach.
Beach lunch
Perfect back yard including furnished patio with hot tub.
Camping place in the forest near the sea with wooden tables and bench in the green nature
Place to sit and relax in coffee shop, next to a view point at Seven Coloured Earth. Chamarel, Mauritius, 28/11/16.
Beach restaurant

See more

35700979

See more

35700979

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1595948689

Item ID: 1595948689

Two bamboo benches with blue and white striped cushions with a low round table standing in an open thatched pavilion in a beautiful sunlit garden

Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei