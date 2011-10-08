Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Two Asian male and female colleagues in a modern office, a woman shows the work done on the monitor, consults and discusses
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5114 × 3409 pixels • 17 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG