Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Two architects or designers are looking at the plan in the blueprint. Project teammates are helping to Share ideas about designs with intent at modern office in architects industry concept
An old Asian couple using a sphygmomanometer
Asian aged couple portrait at home
Groom and his friend greet each other standing in blue room
Young beautiful asian woman reading financial documents report over businessman in cafe office
A cattle seller negotiates and deals with qurban animal buyers
sales assistant showing window samples to customer
couple framing moulding in studio

See more

1399335752

See more

1399335752

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124469784

Item ID: 2124469784

Two architects or designers are looking at the plan in the blueprint. Project teammates are helping to Share ideas about designs with intent at modern office in architects industry concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5612 × 3793 pixels • 18.7 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Boophuket

Boophuket