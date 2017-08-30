Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Twins newborn babies sleeping wearing knitted overalls studio portrait. Siblings brothers infant children napping together
New born with close eyes .
Adorable Nake baby boy lying in blanket basket on wood floor
A newborn baby lies on a white blanket. Close-up portrait of a child.
Newborn twin sisters sleep
overhead view of cute little brothers in white bodysuits lying on bed together at home
Small baby girl 6 months old sleeping in a white bed, healthy baby sleep
Beautiful infant girl in cute pink dress lying in crib.?

See more

75340813

See more

75340813

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133489491

Item ID: 2133489491

Twins newborn babies sleeping wearing knitted overalls studio portrait. Siblings brothers infant children napping together

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2968 pixels • 13.3 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 742 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 371 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Vyc

Tatyana Vyc