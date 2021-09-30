Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094473395
Twin Hearts Stone Weir in Penghu island at Taiwan
K
By Kit Leong
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasiaasianbridgechinesechinese culturecitycoastdaytimedouble heartexteriorfishfishingheadlandheart shapehistoricalhorizonislandlandmarknaturalnatureno peopleoceanoutdooroutlying islandpenghuqimei townshiprelaxremoterocksandseashapeshoreskystonestone tidal weirssummersunsettaiwantidetourismtraptraveltwin hearts stone weirvacationwaterwater resourceswavewind wave
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist