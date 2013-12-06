Images

Image
TUSCON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 6, 2013: Telephoto shot of Old Tucson Movie Studio and Theme Park, from high up on Gates Pass Trailhead, in the Tucson Mountains.
1299613417

1299613417

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131378891

Item ID: 2131378891

Important information

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PICTOR PICTURE COMPANY

PICTOR PICTURE COMPANY