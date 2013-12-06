Images

TUSCON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 6, 2013: The dangerous Cylindropuntia fulgida, the jumping cholla, a cholla cactus native to the Sonoran desert, near the Red Hills Visitor Center, Saguaro National Park.
