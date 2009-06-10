Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
turkish lira, closeup wrinkled hands of old senior woman or man holding some turkish lira banknotes that currency of Turkey. Retired old person holding Republic of Turkey currency with selective focus
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2879 × 3839 pixels • 9.6 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG