Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
turkish lira, closeup wrinkled hands of old senior woman or man holding some turkish lira banknotes that currency of Turkey. Retired old person holding Republic of Turkey currency with selective focus
Santa Claus holding money. Isolated.
The man with mask for viral protection in China country
a large-faced portrait of an elderly woman with gray hair and sad eyes wearing a medical mask. Quarantine, disease, risk group, coronavirus infection.Quarantine, disease, risk group, coronavirus
Santa Claus offers money to the viewer in the camera.
Cropped photo of a dermatologist in latex gloves opening a sealed package with a set of scalpels
Sick Young Man in Santa Hat and the Flu Mask with a Thermometer
Santa Claus holding money. Isolated.

See more

20927767

See more

20927767

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124215474

Item ID: 2124215474

turkish lira, closeup wrinkled hands of old senior woman or man holding some turkish lira banknotes that currency of Turkey. Retired old person holding Republic of Turkey currency with selective focus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2879 × 3839 pixels • 9.6 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

rikur B

rikur B