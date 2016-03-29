Images

Aydın, Turkey, 02 04 2022: One of the Mevlevi followers of Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi performs a whirling dervish show at the İlyas Bey Mosque in a traditional turquoise blue costume. Remote shooting.
Door of the San Nicolas church in Burgos, Spain
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 18, 2015: Jaffas old Mahmadiyya Mosque wall with taps on Mifrats Shlomo Promenade.
Medieval mosque in the Arab style with tiles that have fallen off the walls and bricks in the niche
Rostov Kremlin. Historic architecture. Rostov, Yaroslavl region. Elements of architectural structures. Summer day
Verona, Italy - 08.24.2019: Facade of the white catholic church in Verona, angel statue
The Salimbeni Palace facade, inside the castle of Siena, in Tuscany, Italy.

