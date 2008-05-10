Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 28: Professional Finnish skater Laura LEPISTO performs free skating during the 2010 World Figure Skating Championship Gala on March 28, 2010 in Turin, Italy.
Photo Formats
1984 × 2984 pixels • 6.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.