Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 12: Martiniuk Andriy of Ukraina performs hammer throw during the 2010 Memorial Primo Nebiolo track and field athletics international meeting, on June 12, 2010 in Turin, Italy.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

55232749

Stock Photo ID: 55232749

TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 12: Martiniuk Andriy of Ukraina performs hammer throw during the 2010 Memorial Primo Nebiolo track and field athletics international meeting, on June 12, 2010 in Turin, Italy.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3565 × 2377 pixels • 11.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Diego Barbieri

Diego Barbieri

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.