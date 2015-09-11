Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 12: Martiniuk Andriy of Ukraina performs hammer throw during the 2010 Memorial Primo Nebiolo track and field athletics international meeting, on June 12, 2010 in Turin, Italy.
