Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TURIN, ITALY - APRIL 09: Professional skaters Aliona Savchenko-Robin Szolkowy from Germany performs during the 2011 Gran Gala del Ghiaccio on April 09, 2011 in Turin, Italy
Photo Formats
2632 × 3948 pixels • 8.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.