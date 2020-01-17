Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Turin, Italy, 01-17-20 - View of the Villa Sartirana, built in the Baroque style at the beginning of the 16th century on a project by the architect Jacopo Maggi.
Formats
4224 × 2816 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG