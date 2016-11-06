Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Tunnel View, within Yosemite National Park, is a viewpoint on State Route 41 located directly east of the Wawona Tunnel as one enters Yosemite Valley from the South.
Photo Formats
2500 × 1685 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG