Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Tunnel View, within Yosemite National Park, is a viewpoint on State Route 41 located directly east of the Wawona Tunnel as one enters Yosemite Valley from the South.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

12140986

Stock Photo ID: 12140986

Tunnel View, within Yosemite National Park, is a viewpoint on State Route 41 located directly east of the Wawona Tunnel as one enters Yosemite Valley from the South.

Photo Formats

  • 2500 × 1685 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz