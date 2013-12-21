Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Tunisia. Ruins of Kerkouane - one of the most important Punic cities. Houses were built to a standard plan and floors covered by patterned pavement mosaics (opus signinum)

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

28285270

Stock Photo ID: 28285270

Tunisia. Ruins of Kerkouane - one of the most important Punic cities. Houses were built to a standard plan and floors covered by patterned pavement mosaics (opus signinum)

Photo Formats

  • 2480 × 1647 pixels • 8.3 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

W

WitR