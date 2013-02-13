Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tulips on green pastel background. Minimal festive floral concept with space for text for Women's day, March 8, Mother's day, Easter, Wedding and other celebration. Spring background.
Edit
Vintage look of yellow and red tulips close-up
Colorful tulips on blue wooden background.
Group of tulips with copy space
Bouquet of five red tulips on a white background with leaves. copy space area
Bouquet of colorful tulips on a pink background
A top view, closeup of a collection of red, yellow and white tulip flowers isolated on a white table top.
Happy Easter card with painted Easter eggs red and yellow two colored tulip flowers on white background top view flat lay

See more

1928694866

See more

1928694866

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140131701

Item ID: 2140131701

Tulips on green pastel background. Minimal festive floral concept with space for text for Women's day, March 8, Mother's day, Easter, Wedding and other celebration. Spring background.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Caterina Trimarchi

Caterina Trimarchi