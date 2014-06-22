Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
The Tuileries Garden in Paris - Is a public garden located between the Louvre Museum and the Place de la Concorde. Created as the garden of the Tuileries Palace, it was opened to the public in 1667.
