Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The tui (Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae) is an endemic passerine bird of New Zealand, and the only species in the genus Prosthemadera.
Formats
3764 × 2499 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG