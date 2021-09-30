Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086193713
A Tui perched on a handrail in Zealandia ecosanctuary, Wellington, New Zealand
Karori, Wellington, New Zealand
adultanimalbeakbeautifulbirdbirdlifeblueblue-greenbrightcallecosanctuaryfeatherfeathersfencefilamentousflyforestgreenhoneyeateriridescentlandmusicalnaturenewnew zealandnoisyornithologyperchperchedpoiprosthemaderarailrailingrailingssheenshiningsongtailthroattufttuitunefulurbanwatchwhitewildwildlifewingzealandzealandia
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
