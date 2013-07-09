Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tuft of Snowdrop (Galanthus nivalis) in a forest in France. Photo taken from the ground. Open white flowers and green stems. Petals illuminated by a beautiful winter light.
Formats
6256 × 4172 pixels • 20.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG