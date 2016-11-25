Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
T-shirt Photography Mockups Ready to use on online store and social media marketing Advertisement. There is a clear space for logo inside neckline just past your brand logo and it is good to go.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG