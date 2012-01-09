Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
T-shirt Photography Mockups Ready to use on online store and social media marketing Advertisement. There is a clear space for logo inside neckline just past your brand logo and it is good to go.
Edit
graduation
Graduation cap with diploma and book on brown wooden table
Little wrapped gift on wooden background
The letter of the Russian alphabet. Broken glass, shattered mirrors. Unconventional typography
Black mortarboard isolated over a white background
Red teapot, green leaves, slate tray and red chopsticks on old wooden table, asian background, top view, healthy wood and diet concept
Womans wallet and card, on an isolated yellow background.

See more

1828005236

See more

1828005236

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138271877

Item ID: 2138271877

T-shirt Photography Mockups Ready to use on online store and social media marketing Advertisement. There is a clear space for logo inside neckline just past your brand logo and it is good to go.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Saad Masood

Saad Masood