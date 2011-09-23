Images

Image
Tsarskoye Selo, Saint-Petersburg, Russia – July 7, 2020: The Turkish Bath Pavilion and The Great Pond with ducks. The Catherine Park in The State Museum-Preserve Tsarskoe Selo
2127332768

Item ID: 2127332768

Formats

  • 4060 × 2710 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Telia