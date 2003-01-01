Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Trumpeter Swans Feeding on Post-Harvest Crops in Farmland Before the Big Migratory Flyaway. The Skagit Valley supports the largest concentration of wintering Trumpeter Swans in North America.
Formats
5096 × 2928 pixels • 17 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 575 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 288 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG