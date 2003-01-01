Images

Trumpeter Swans Feeding on Post-Harvest Crops in Farmland Before the Big Migratory Flyaway. The Skagit Valley supports the largest concentration of wintering Trumpeter Swans in North America.
Item ID: 2134922347

Edmund Lowe Photography

Edmund Lowe Photography