Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
trumpet gentian (gentiana clusii), one of the first flowers in spring with very short stem and large trumped-shaped blossom. In the european Alps, Pyrenees, Carpathians and their foothills.
Photo Formats
2821 × 1995 pixels • 9.4 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG