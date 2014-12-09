Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Trip, Travel insurance concept. Mockup image of Black digital tablet, passport, medical stethoscope on wood table background. Top view.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5333 × 3556 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG