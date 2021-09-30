Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102812000
A triangle of light in the dark. Candle flame. The edges of the clay figurine. Light clay candlestick.
O
By Olga-T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaromabackgroundblazebrightbulbburncandlecandlelightceramicceremonychristmasconceptiondarkdarknessdecordecorationdecorativeelectricityfireflameglassglowgoldenheathopehotilluminatedlamplightmeditationnightorangepeaceprayingquietreligionromanceromanticsculptureshinyspiritualitystatuestudiosymbolunfocusedwarmwax
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist