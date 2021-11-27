Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558411
Trenton, NJ - November 27, 2021: The Trenton War Memorial (1930) was built as a concert hall. It was renamed the Patriots Theater in 2001.
Trenton, NJ, USA
J
By John Penney
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebluebuildingbuildingscapitalcapitolcityconcertconcert halleventflaggovernmenthallherohistorichistoricalhistoryhonorjerseylandmarkmemorialmemorymercermercer countymilitarymonumentnewnew jerseynjpatriotpatrioticpatriotismpatriotsperformancerememberremembranceskysoldiersoldiersstagestatesymboltheatertheatretheatricaltrentonwarworldworld war i
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist