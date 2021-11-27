Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083558459
Trenton, NJ - November 27, 2021: New Jersey State Library (1964) is a 3 story white marble modernist building in the NJ Capitol Complex, designed by Frank Grad and Sons, Architects.
Trenton, NJ, USA
J
By John Penney
