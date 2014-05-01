Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Trendy female with long hair, black hat and wool mittens taking a selfie in the countryside.
young fashion woman in the park with her dog, making selfie with phone
Portrait of pretty stylish smiling blonde girl
young woman
Cute little girl is resting near lake with camera
Amazing teen girl posing at that street at autumn -spring outfit,hat, bear skin coat,happy positive girl,glam rock style,teen hipster trend outfit, positive mood, smiling, amazing model girl
A nice girl in a beautiful gray coat and hat walks in the park on a cold autumn / winter day. Portrait photography.
Girl in cowboy hat

See more

1018324996

See more

1018324996

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129965568

Item ID: 2129965568

Trendy female with long hair, black hat and wool mittens taking a selfie in the countryside.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3888 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Daniel Requena Lambert

Daniel Requena Lambert