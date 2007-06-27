Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
tree frog night on branch Brazil rainforest Hypsiboas cinerescens amphibian amazon rain forest exotic frog tropical frog copy space night animal green frog nocturnal jungle species black bakcground
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

34164091

Stock Photo ID: 34164091

tree frog night on branch Brazil rainforest Hypsiboas cinerescens amphibian amazon rain forest exotic frog tropical frog copy space night animal green frog nocturnal jungle species black bakcground

Photo Formats

  • 2666 × 1777 pixels • 8.9 × 5.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Dirk Ercken

Dirk Ercken