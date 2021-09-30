Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097911419
Tree branches in lush white snow in winter. Snow-covered trees branches, nature scenery with white snow and cold weather. Frosty and cloudy.
k
By kaznadey
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbeautifulblackbranchbranchescoldcovereddaydecorationdesignenvironmentfluffyfoggyforestfrostfrostyfrozengraphicgraphicsholidaysicelandscapelightnaturalnatureno peopleoutdooroutdoorsparkpatternplantscenescenicseasonsnowsnow coveredsnowytexturetexturedtreetreesviewwallpaperwhitewinterwinter graphicswoodwoodenyear
Similar images
More from this artist