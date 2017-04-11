Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tree bark texture. Old Trunk pattern. Rough wooden skin closeup. Dry log material cracked surface. Abstract rustic hardwood timber. Natural forest material
Edit
tree wooden surface textured background
Close up of tree bark texture and grooves in summer
close up view of tree peel: Macro close up texture for background and texture. Tree bark texture.
Closeup of dry soil texture
wood texture , bole texture
The cracked surface of the tree.
Beautiful tree bark

See more

453491872

See more

453491872

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135732319

Item ID: 2135732319

Tree bark texture. Old Trunk pattern. Rough wooden skin closeup. Dry log material cracked surface. Abstract rustic hardwood timber. Natural forest material

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

STUDIO DNA

STUDIO DNA