Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tree bark abstraction. The bark is in close-up. The structure of the bark of the tree. Tree bark texture. Natural abstraction. Amazing of nature. Tree abstract. Springtime. Beautiful abstractions.
Edit
The silhouettes of the skulls on the wall in Chichen Itza - Yucatan, Mexico
Skull and Hourglass - the symbol of the transience of human life
Fountain with stone head in Pompeii near Naples, Italy. Pompeii is an ancient Roman city died from eruption of Vesuvius. Detail of the antique street in Pompeii close-up on the blurred background.
Ancient stone statue of a scythian warrior. Scythian Anthropomorphic stone sculpture in Ukraine.
Dalmatian town of Zadar, Croatia. Ancient Roman God carved stone in forum
wooden background
Heart shape carved on tree trunk - nature adoption of human error - Enduring nature

See more

760039453

See more

760039453

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139102359

Item ID: 2139102359

Tree bark abstraction. The bark is in close-up. The structure of the bark of the tree. Tree bark texture. Natural abstraction. Amazing of nature. Tree abstract. Springtime. Beautiful abstractions.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GOLivera

GOLivera