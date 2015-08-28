Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tree bark abstraction. The bark is in close-up. The structure of the bark of the tree. Tree bark texture. Natural abstraction. Amazing of nature. Tree abstract. Springtime. Beautiful abstractions.
Edit
" Four seasons of Jūniko" Fukaura Town Aomori
lichens in tropical forest of Southeast Asia
Woodpecker holes, Great Spotted Woodpecker (Dendrocopos major), on an old tree trunk Rotten, Damaged
Holes drilled in pine tree trunk by woodpecker.
Bark and tree trunk
Tree bark. Abstract background. Macro.
the bark of wild walnut in the moss, texture, background, copy space for text.

See more

452128243

See more

452128243

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139102333

Item ID: 2139102333

Tree bark abstraction. The bark is in close-up. The structure of the bark of the tree. Tree bark texture. Natural abstraction. Amazing of nature. Tree abstract. Springtime. Beautiful abstractions.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GOLivera

GOLivera