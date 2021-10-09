Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082393361
Trebon, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 9 October 2021: Castle entrance gate with rose coat of arms, Renaissance medieval chateau with tower and sgraffito mural decorated plaster at facade at sunny day
379 01 Třeboň, Czechia
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
