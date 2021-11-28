Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082211807
Travelers wait at the departure nall at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, amid Covid-19 outbreak on November 28, 2021.
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaairplaneairportarabsarrivalsarrivals airportchristmaschristmas holidaycoronacurfewdeparture boarddoctoreditorialeilatemergencyemergency roomepidemicepidemiologyeuropeflighthanukkahholidayhospitalinternationalisraeljerusalemjewishlockdownmaskmedicalmedicinemicronmiddle eastnurseoutbreakpassengerspatientspeoplescienceshotsuitcasetel avivtourismtravelvariantviralvirus
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist