Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Traveler hiking with backpacks. Hiking in mountains. Sunny landscape. Tourist boots having fun and enjoying wonderful breathtaking mountain view
Cropped shot of person walking on a fallen tree trunk in a forest. Close up of legs of a person standing on a wooden log outdoors.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130159704

Item ID: 2130159704

Traveler hiking with backpacks. Hiking in mountains. Sunny landscape. Tourist boots having fun and enjoying wonderful breathtaking mountain view

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider