Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Traveler accessories, tropical palm leaf branches on background with empty space for text. Travel vacation concept. Summer background. Road frame set. Flat lay, top view.
Concept of creative workplace - top view of retro slr camera, green flower and digital tablet on a wooden desk ( vintage effect)
Flight booking - passport, cards, computer keyboard - on white wooden background top view
Airplane model with passports, green plant and dollar banknotes on black wooden table
Trip and Travel concept. Mock up image of digital tablet with blank white screen, two passport,camera and plane model on pink wooden background. Clipping path and copy space.
top view desk wood and office equipment with hot tea afternoon and decorative tree
CREDIT - text on a green note sheet against the background of a calculator and a pen. Business and finance concept.
Top view photo of Digital laptop, smartphone and cup of coffee on wooden table in cafe

See more

1233965320

See more

1233965320

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128421447

Item ID: 2128421447

Traveler accessories, tropical palm leaf branches on background with empty space for text. Travel vacation concept. Summer background. Road frame set. Flat lay, top view.

Formats

  • 5088 × 3456 pixels • 17 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vika Levkina

Vika Levkina