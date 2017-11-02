Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Travel to Altay mountains. Two stone Altai people man and woman as simbol of Katun and Biya river. Lovers boy and girl with long hair as magnet isolated on white background. Top view flat lay close up
Formats
5974 × 4480 pixels • 19.9 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG