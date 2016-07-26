Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 169801448
Transylvania, Romania. Tower of Mosna fortified church. Mosna has one of the most beautiful and biggest churches in the Tarnave valley.
Photo Formats
3264 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.