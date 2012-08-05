Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Transparent crystal alum stone or Potassium alum on wooden table. Chemical compound. Concept for beauty and spa treatment and treating body odor under armpits as deodorant and make water to be clear.
Iceberg off the coast of Labrador
Chunk of ice in frozen lake forest in the background
Ice cubes melting on aluminium foil
Snow on the wood in the nature
ice bergs in antarctic waters near an island of Sounth Georgia
vanilla ice cream with chocolate
Melting glacial lagoon washed up on a nearby sandy beach. Melting of ice floe in detail

See more

1406559515

See more

1406559515

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129791697

Item ID: 2129791697

Transparent crystal alum stone or Potassium alum on wooden table. Chemical compound. Concept for beauty and spa treatment and treating body odor under armpits as deodorant and make water to be clear.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sophon Nawit

Sophon Nawit