Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The transparent balls are called Saku Sai Moo or Steamed Tapioca Dumplings Ball with Pork Filling and ( Kow Griep Pag Mor)Pork Steamed Rice Parcels or Steamed Rice-Skin Dumplings
The transparent balls are called Saku Sai Moo or Steamed Tapioca Dumplings Ball with Pork Filling and ( Kow Griep Pag Mor)Pork Steamed Rice Parcels or Steamed Rice-Skin Dumplings
The transparent balls are called Saku Sai Moo or Steamed Tapioca Dumplings Ball with Pork Filling and ( Kow Griep Pag Mor)Pork Steamed Rice Parcels or Steamed Rice-Skin Dumplings
The transparent balls are called Saku Sai Moo or Steamed Tapioca Dumplings Ball with Pork Filling and ( Kow Griep Pag Mor)Pork Steamed Rice Parcels or Steamed Rice-Skin Dumplings
grilled scallops shell with vegetable
Boiled fish dip with sauce and vegetable
grilled scallops shell with vegetable isolated on white background
Delicious Shrimp fried rice. Unique style in the white dish on white background, Thai food.

See more

558538018

See more

558538018

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133256683

Item ID: 2133256683

The transparent balls are called Saku Sai Moo or Steamed Tapioca Dumplings Ball with Pork Filling and ( Kow Griep Pag Mor)Pork Steamed Rice Parcels or Steamed Rice-Skin Dumplings

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

gowithstock

gowithstock