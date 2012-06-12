Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Transmission tower or pylon in aerial view. That substation, utility, infrastructure or steel structure for network of electrical grids system to carry high-voltage wire, cable or overhead power line
Formats
5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG