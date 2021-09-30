Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094265522
The Transfiguration Cathedral of Valaam Monastery. The famous temple in the middle of a green forest and against a blue clear sky
A
By Aritel
Related keywords
architecturebackgroundbeautifulblue domebuildingcathedralchristianitychurchclear skyculturedayfaithfamousforestgodgold crossgreen treeshistoryholy placehorizontalislandjesuskarelialadoga lakelandmarklandscapenaturenorthern russiaorthodox monasteryparkpilgrimagereligionsaintssaviorspaso-preobrazhenskiyspiritualsummersunnytempletourismtraditionaltransfigurationtravelvalaamviewwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
