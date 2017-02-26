Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
trained brunette woman in black leggin stretching slim body while practicing warrior 2 yoga pose indoor in a white modern studio on a mat
young healthy and sporty woman do yoga indoor
Healthy lifestyle concept. Doing yoga in the white studio. Meditation and relax isolated.
Young sporty woman in sportswear jumping and doing athletic tricks against window in the air.
Athletic young sportswoman doing exercise while working out on mat indoors
Asian women exercise yoga practice workout in the studio for health wellbeing, Yoga group concept
Yoga concept. Young attractive woman does exercises, close up
Young sporty woman in sportswear jumping and doing athletic tricks against window in the air.

See more

1663476613

See more

1663476613

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138000005

Item ID: 2138000005

trained brunette woman in black leggin stretching slim body while practicing warrior 2 yoga pose indoor in a white modern studio on a mat

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3766 × 2511 pixels • 12.6 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

shellygraphy