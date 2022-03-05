Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Traffic sign at the entrance of City of Neuhausen am Rheinfall on a sunny spring day. Photo taken March 5th, 2022, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.
Formats
6024 × 4024 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG