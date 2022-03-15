Images

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.15: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.15: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine

Contributor

Sandor Szmutko

Sandor Szmutko