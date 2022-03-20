Images

Image
Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.20: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
london, England/uk - august 30th 2020: protestors and demonstrator's holding signs and placards wearing ppE and face mask during black live matter protest million people march
Portugal: Setúbal 4 April 2005 Workers protest they want to work
LONDON, UK - FEBRUARY 20th 2017: Protesters hold posters and banners at an anti Donald Trump protest in Parliament square, London.
January 21, 2017. Kyiv, Ukraine. Protest Action "Stop Putin - Stop War" at the Independence Square. Activists demanded from president of Russia to withdraw Russian troops from Eastern Ukraine
London / United Kingdom - August 29 2020: Anti-mask, anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters stage a demonstration in Trafalgar Square.
BOISE, IDAHO/USA - APRIL 22 2107: Man holding a Earth first trump last sign during the Boise March for science
Paris, France - May 7, 2017: Crowds celebrate Macron's victory at the Louvre Museum after presidential elections.

Sandor Szmutko

