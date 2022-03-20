Images

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.20: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
2141540383

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.20: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine

Sandor Szmutko

